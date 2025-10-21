Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Running back Jordan Mason is looking at a matchup versus the 19th-ranked run defense in the league (123.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Minnesota Vikings play the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Mason for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Chargers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jordan Mason Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.82

39.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.02

13.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Mason is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (73rd overall), putting up 63.4 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

During his last three games, Mason has delivered 28.5 total fantasy points (9.5 per game), rushing the ball 44 times for 166 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 19 yards on six receptions (seven targets).

Mason has delivered 55.9 total fantasy points (11.2 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 69 times for 312 yards and four scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 27 yards on eight receptions (10 targets).

The peak of Mason's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he posted 23.6 fantasy points (16 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Mason delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (3.8 points) in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, rushing for 30 yards on nine carries with two catches for eight yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Chargers have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown catch by seven players this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Chargers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

