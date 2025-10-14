Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 26th-ranked run defense (134.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Mason's next game versus the Eagles, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup?

Jordan Mason Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.94

60.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.94

12.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Mason Fantasy Performance

Mason is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 87th overall, as he has put up 51.7 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

In his last three games, Mason has posted 40.4 fantasy points (13.5 per game), running for 225 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 45 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 19 yards on six grabs (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Mason's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (23.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Mason had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he posted just 3.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 30 yards).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Eagles this season.

A total of four players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Eagles this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against Philadelphia this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Eagles this season.

