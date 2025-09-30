Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Cleveland Browns and their top-ranked run defense (70.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Is Mason a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Browns? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Jordan Mason Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 91.90

91.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.30

11.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

With 42.1 fantasy points in 2025 (10.5 per game), Mason is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 64th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Mason has generated 34.6 fantasy points (11.5 per game) as he's rushed for 203 yards and scored two touchdowns on 41 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 23 yards on five grabs (six targets).

The highlight of Mason's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, when he racked up 23.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 116 rushing yards on 16 carries (7.3 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Mason's matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 3.8 fantasy points. He ran for 30 yards on nine carries on the day with two catches for eight yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Cleveland's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Browns have given up a TD reception by six players this year.

Cleveland has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

