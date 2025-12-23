Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Running back Jordan Mason faces a matchup versus the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (114.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Detroit Lions, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Is Mason a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Lions? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Mason this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jordan Mason Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.99

44.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.47

5.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

With 105.5 fantasy points this season (7.0 per game), Mason is the 31st-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 119th among all players.

In his last three games, Mason has put up 15.2 fantasy points (5.1 per game), rushing for 86 yards and scoring one touchdown on 23 carries.

Mason has posted 24.2 fantasy points (4.8 per game) during his last five games, running for 175 yards and scoring one touchdown on 37 carries.

The highlight of Mason's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, as he tallied 23.6 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Mason had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 3 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two TDs against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed four players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Detroit has allowed six players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Lions this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD against Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Mason? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.