Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Dallas Cowboys and their 20th-ranked run defense (123.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Mason's next game versus the Cowboys, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Jordan Mason Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.99

44.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.78

5.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Mason is currently the 31st-ranked player in fantasy (96th overall), with 101.5 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

In his last three games, Mason has put up 20.2 fantasy points (6.7 per game), running for 141 yards and scoring one touchdown on 25 carries.

Mason has posted 33.8 fantasy points (6.8 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 211 yards with two touchdowns on 35 carries.

The high point of Mason's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he tallied 23.6 fantasy points (16 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Mason let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 3 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed three players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has given up two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

Six players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown catch by 23 players this year.

A total of five players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing TDs to five players this year.

