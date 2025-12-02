Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason will match up with the 27th-ranked rushing defense of the Washington Commanders (133.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Mason a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Commanders? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Jordan Mason Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.08

61.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.82

11.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Mason Fantasy Performance

Mason is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player at his position (106th overall), putting up 90.3 total fantasy points (7.5 per game).

During his last three games, Mason has 19.5 total fantasy points (6.5 per game), toting the ball 20 times for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Mason has posted 26.3 fantasy points (5.3 per game) over his last five games, running for 195 yards with one touchdown on 34 carries.

The peak of Mason's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he put up 23.6 fantasy points (16 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Mason stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing four times for three yards, with one reception for three yards as a receiver (0.6 fantasy points).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed four players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed five players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Commanders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Washington has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this year.

