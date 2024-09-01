Jordan Mason 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2024 season, San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason could be a fantasy option for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Jordan Mason Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Mason's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|41.7
|266
|58
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|72.5
|181
|55
Jordan Mason 2023 Game-by-Game
Mason accumulated 12.9 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 2
|@Rams
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|1.1
|3
|11
|0
|-
|0
|0
|11
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|2.3
|3
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|23
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|12.9
|10
|69
|1
|1
|0
|0
|69
|Week 6
|@Browns
|8.7
|5
|27
|1
|-
|0
|0
|27
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
Jordan Mason vs. Other 49ers Rushers
The 49ers called a pass on 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Mason's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jordan Mason
|40
|206
|3
|4
|5.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|272
|1,459
|14
|63
|5.4
|Joshua Dobbs
|77
|421
|6
|11
|5.5
|Elijah Mitchell
|75
|281
|2
|16
|3.7
