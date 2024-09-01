menu item
Jordan Mason 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jordan Mason 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason could be a fantasy option for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Jordan Mason Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mason's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points41.726658
2024 Projected Fantasy Points72.518155

Jordan Mason 2023 Game-by-Game

Mason accumulated 12.9 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 2@Rams0.0000-000
Week 3Giants1.13110-0011
Week 4Cardinals2.3310011023
Week 5Cowboys12.91069110069
Week 6@Browns8.75271-0027
Week 7@Vikings0.0000-000
Week 8Bengals0.0000-000
View Full Table

Jordan Mason vs. Other 49ers Rushers

The 49ers called a pass on 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Mason's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jordan Mason40206345.2
Christian McCaffrey2721,45914635.4
Joshua Dobbs774216115.5
Elijah Mitchell752812163.7

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Mason? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

