Jordan Mason 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason could be a fantasy option for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Jordan Mason Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mason's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 41.7 266 58 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 72.5 181 55

Jordan Mason 2023 Game-by-Game

Mason accumulated 12.9 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 2 @Rams 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 1.1 3 11 0 - 0 0 11 Week 4 Cardinals 2.3 3 10 0 1 1 0 23 Week 5 Cowboys 12.9 10 69 1 1 0 0 69 Week 6 @Browns 8.7 5 27 1 - 0 0 27 Week 7 @Vikings 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 View Full Table

Jordan Mason vs. Other 49ers Rushers

The 49ers called a pass on 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Mason's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jordan Mason 40 206 3 4 5.2 Christian McCaffrey 272 1,459 14 63 5.4 Joshua Dobbs 77 421 6 11 5.5 Elijah Mitchell 75 281 2 16 3.7

