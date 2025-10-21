Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 8 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 31st-ranked passing defense in the league (258.8 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Love worth considering for his next game versus the Steelers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Love this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jordan Love Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Passing Yards: 249.83

249.83 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.77

15.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Love is currently the 15th-ranked player in fantasy (23rd overall), with 102.6 total fantasy points (17.1 per game).

Through his last three games, Love has completed 69-of-98 throws for 775 yards, with five passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 54.7 total fantasy points (18.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 76 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Love has completed 106-of-154 passes for 1,250 yards, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 86.7 total fantasy points (17.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 106 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

The peak of Love's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, when he compiled 26.3 fantasy points with 28 rushing yards on three carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, throwing for 183 yards and one touchdown with one interception with 18 yards on four attempts on the ground (11.1 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Steelers have allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Steelers have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.