Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 28th-ranked pass defense (246 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Love's next game versus the Cardinals, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Jordan Love Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 Projected Passing Yards: 252.37

252.37 Projected Passing TDs: 1.72

1.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.13

17.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 24th overall, as he has put up 89.2 total fantasy points (17.8 per game).

In his last three games, Love has put up 52.4 fantasy points (17.5 per game), completing 68-of-94 passes for 779 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 72 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The highlight of Love's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, when he piled up 26.3 fantasy points with 28 rushing yards on three carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Love delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (11.1 points) in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, passing for 183 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this year.

A total of Six players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Cardinals this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Arizona this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Cardinals this year.

