Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Quarterback Jordan Love faces a matchup against the 29th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (259.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Green Bay Packers play the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Jordan Love Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.8

18.8 Projected Passing Yards: 246.61

246.61 Projected Passing TDs: 1.95

1.95 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.89

17.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Love Fantasy Performance

With 74.2 fantasy points this season (18.6 per game), Love is the 20th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 27th among all players.

Over his last three games, Love has tallied 58.3 fantasy points (19.4 per game), as he's compiled 812 yards on 68-of-99 passing with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 58 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The highlight of Love's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, as he tallied 26.3 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, when he managed only 11.1 fantasy points -- 18-of-25 (72%), 183 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has conceded over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against Cincinnati this season.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Bengals this season.

