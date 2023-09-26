Jordan Love Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions and their 19th-ranked pass defense (225.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Love worth considering for his upcoming game against the Lions? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Love vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.61

16.61 Projected Passing Yards: 242.94

242.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.16

18.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 67.6 fantasy points (22.5 per game) rank him fourth at the QB position and fifth overall.

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Love completed 50.0% of his passes for 259 yards, with one touchdown and one interception with 39 rushing yards and one TD on the ground, good for 24.3 fantasy points.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit's defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown catch by three players this season.

Detroit has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

