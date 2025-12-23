Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Quarterback Jordan Love is looking at a matchup versus the 28th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (242.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Green Bay Packers meet the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Considering Love for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jordan Love Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Passing Yards: 120.82

120.82 Projected Passing TDs: 0.75

0.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.96

4.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Love is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player (19th overall), posting 235.3 total fantasy points (15.7 per game).

In his last three games, Love has put up 37.0 fantasy points (12.3 per game), completing 49-of-78 passes for 587 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 35 rushing yards on six carries.

Love has put up 69.9 fantasy points (14.0 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 81-of-129 throws for 960 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 54 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The high point of Love's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he went off for -1 rushing yards on one carry (for 28.3 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (3.8 points) last week against the Chicago Bears, passing for 77 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed only two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Baltimore has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Ravens have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Ravens have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.