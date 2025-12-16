Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 16 (Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET), quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Chicago Bears, who have the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (218.9 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Love worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Bears? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Love this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jordan Love Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Passing Yards: 244.68

244.68 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.01

10.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (16th overall), putting up 231.5 total fantasy points (16.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Love has generated 59.0 fantasy points (19.7 per game), as he's compiled 744 yards on 59-of-95 passing with eight touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 32 rushing yards on nine carries.

Love has generated 83.8 fantasy points (16.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,057 yards on 86-of-140 passing, with 10 touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 54 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The peak of Love's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, as he tallied 28.3 fantasy points by passing for 360 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love's game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 7.1 fantasy points. He passed for 139 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed only two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed eight players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bears this year.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up a TD reception by 20 players this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed just one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.