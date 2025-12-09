Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will face the Denver Broncos and their 10th-ranked pass defense (193.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Love worth a look for his upcoming game against the Broncos? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jordan Love Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Passing Yards: 191.14

191.14 Projected Passing TDs: 1.22

1.22 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.76

8.76 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 15th overall, as he has tallied 217.6 total fantasy points (16.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Love has put up 52.2 fantasy points (17.4 per game), as he's amassed 607 yards on 49-of-76 passing with seven touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 18 rushing yards on nine carries.

Love has compiled 77.7 fantasy points (15.5 per game) in his last five games, completing 82-of-136 throws for 957 yards, with nine touchdowns and one interception. He's added 53 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The peak of Love's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up 28.3 fantasy points (1 reception, -1 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, when he managed only 7.1 fantasy points -- 14-of-21 (66.7%), 139 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

The Broncos have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Denver has allowed only two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up a TD reception by 13 players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Denver this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this year.

