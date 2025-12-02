Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will play the Chicago Bears and their 22nd-ranked passing defense (225.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on Love, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Bears.

Jordan Love Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 232.48

232.48 Projected Passing TDs: 1.57

1.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.24

10.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

With 198.3 fantasy points this season (16.5 per game), Love is the 12th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 17th among all players.

Through his last three games, Love has connected on 45-of-75 throws for 547 yards, with six passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 50.6 total fantasy points (16.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 26 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Love has compiled 996 passing yards (91-of-148) with six TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 67.4 fantasy points (13.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 55 yards rushing on 16 carries.

The high point of Love's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied 28.3 fantasy points (1 reception, -1 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (7.1 points) in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, passing for 139 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Chicago has given up two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Bears have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bears this season.

A total of five players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this season.

