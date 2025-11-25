Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 13 (Thursday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (210.5 yards conceded per game).

Jordan Love Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Passing Yards: 246.09

246.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.14

7.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Love Fantasy Performance

With 172.5 fantasy points this season (15.7 per game), Love is the 14th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 21st among all players.

Through his last three games, Love has completed 47-of-81 throws for 489 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 32.6 total fantasy points (10.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 50 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Love has connected on 102-of-155 throws for 1,122 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 69.9 total fantasy points (14.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 50 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

The high point of Love's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 78.4% of his throws for 360 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 28.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Love disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings last week, when he mustered only 7.1 fantasy points -- 14-of-21 (66.7%), 139 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Detroit has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Lions this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Detroit has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Lions have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

