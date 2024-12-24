Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will take on the eighth-ranked pass defense of the Green Bay Packers (209.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Addison worth considering for his next game versus the Packers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Addison vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.38

69.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

Addison has piled up 136.6 fantasy points in 2024 (10.5 per game), which ranks him 12th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 71 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Addison has produced 47.1 fantasy points (15.7 per game), as he's caught 20 passes on 29 targets for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

Addison has accumulated 74.7 total fantasy points (14.9 per game) in his last five games, catching 32 balls (on 44 targets) for 447 yards and five touchdowns.

The peak of Addison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, as he posted 31.3 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed eight passes on 12 targets for 133 yards and three TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Addison's game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.2 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 22 yards on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up a TD reception by 18 players this season.

Green Bay has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

