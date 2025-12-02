Jordan Addison Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wide receiver Jordan Addison faces a matchup against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (254.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Addison worth considering for his next game against the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Jordan Addison Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.70

47.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Addison is currently the 44th-ranked player in fantasy (169th overall), with 64.4 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Addison has put up 11.6 fantasy points (3.9 per game), as he's converted 18 targets into seven catches for 56 yards and one TD.

Addison has tallied 139 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 catches (33 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 21.5 (4.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Addison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, as he put up 12.8 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed nine passes on 12 targets for 128 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Commanders have given up three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Commanders this season.

