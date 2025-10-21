Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be up against the 29th-ranked tun defense of the Tennessee Titans (139.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.6

21.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 22.9

22.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 103.02

103.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 1.50

1.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.26

16.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

With 156.2 fantasy points in 2025 (22.3 per game), Taylor is the top fantasy player at his position and second overall.

During his last three games, Taylor has delivered 79.5 total fantasy points (26.5 per game), running the ball 54 times for 283 yards and seven scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 72 yards on 10 receptions (11 targets).

Taylor has put up 118.9 fantasy points (23.8 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 461 yards with 10 touchdowns on 88 carries. He has also contributed 108 yards on 18 catches (20 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Taylor's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he put up 31.2 fantasy points (16 carries, 94 yards, 3 TDs; 3 receptions, 38 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he put up just 9.6 fantasy points (17 carries, 76 yards).

Titans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Titans this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Tennessee has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Titans have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

