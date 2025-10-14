Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Running back Jonathan Taylor is looking at a matchup against the 21st-ranked run defense in the league (124.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Taylor's next game against the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jonathan Taylor Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 95.12

95.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.99

0.99 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.11

15.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (fourth overall), amassing 125.0 fantasy points (20.8 per game).

During his last three games, Taylor has delivered 57.9 total fantasy points (19.3 per game), running the ball 55 times for 265 yards and four scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 54 yards on 12 receptions (13 targets).

Taylor has put up 115.2 fantasy points (23.0 per game) during his last five games, running for 532 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on 97 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 120 yards on 17 grabs (19 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Taylor's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, as he put up 29.8 fantasy points by running for 102 yards and three TDs on 17 attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed three passes on four targets for 16 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jonathan Taylor delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (9.6 points) in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, running for 76 yards on 17 carries with five catches for 20 yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player register over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass versus the Chargers this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.