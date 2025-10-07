Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be up against the eighth-ranked tun defense of the Arizona Cardinals (92.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6

18.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.8

19.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 101.27

101.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.88

13.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

With 105.3 fantasy points in 2025 (21.1 per game), Taylor is the top fantasy player at his position and fourth overall.

During his last three games, Taylor has delivered 68.0 total fantasy points (22.7 per game), rushing the ball 51 times for 244 yards and six scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 56 yards on 11 receptions (13 targets).

The high point of Taylor's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance versus the Tennessee Titans, a game when he went off for three catches and 16 receiving yards (29.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jonathan Taylor delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (9.6 points) in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, rushing for 76 yards on 17 carries with five catches for 20 yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed two or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Arizona this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

