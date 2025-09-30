Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 13th-ranked run defense (102.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Taylor's next game versus the Raiders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jonathan Taylor Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.0

19.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.1

20.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 104.02

104.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 1.17

1.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.70

13.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 76.7 fantasy points (19.2 per game) rank him second at the RB position and 10th overall.

Over his last three games, Taylor has amassed 66.9 fantasy points (22.3 per game) as he's rushed for 343 yards and scored three touchdowns on 59 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 86 yards on 10 catches (11 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Taylor's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Tennessee Titans, a matchup in which he tallied 29.8 fantasy points (17 carries, 102 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor's game against the Los Angeles Rams last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 9.6 fantasy points. He ran for 76 yards on 17 carries on the day with five catches for 20 yards.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Raiders have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Raiders have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown catch by five players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Raiders this year.

