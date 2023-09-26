Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Los Angeles Rams -- whose run defense was ranked 13th in the league last year (115.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Taylor worth a look for his upcoming game against the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Taylor vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.29

14.29 Projected Rushing Yards: 97.49

97.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.82

9.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Taylor 2022 Fantasy Performance

Taylor was 35th at his position, and 95th overall, with 118.4 fantasy points (10.8 per game) last year.

In his best performance last season, Taylor finished with 23.5 fantasy points -- 31 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Taylor finished with 22.3 points (22 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD) in Week 10 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor picked up 1.3 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 15 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Taylor had 2.3 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 42 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans).

Rams Defensive Performance

Last season, Los Angeles allowed three quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Rams allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Los Angeles gave up two or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

Last season, the Rams allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Los Angeles let seven players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Rams last season, 23 players hauled in a TD pass.

Through the air, Los Angeles did not allow an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Rams allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

Three players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Rams last year.

