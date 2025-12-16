Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 16 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (106.1 yards allowed per game).

Jonathan Taylor Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: December 22, 2025

December 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 86.14

86.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.51

17.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the top fantasy player at his position (third overall), piling up 284.1 fantasy points (20.3 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Taylor has amassed 33.6 fantasy points (11.2 per game) as he's rushed for 246 yards and scored one touchdown on 67 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 50 yards on six grabs (nine targets).

Taylor has amassed 86.8 fantasy points (17.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 548 yards with four touchdowns on 115 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 100 yards on 11 receptions (15 targets).

The highlight of Taylor's fantasy campaign was a Week 10 outburst versus the Atlanta Falcons, a game when he came through with 244 rushing yards and three TDs on 32 carries (for 46.6 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught three balls (on three targets) for 42 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor let down his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, when he mustered only 5.7 fantasy points (14 carries, 45 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed eight players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

San Francisco has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The 49ers have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

