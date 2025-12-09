Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the Seattle Seahawks, who have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league (91.2 yards allowed per game).

With Taylor's next game against the Seahawks, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Jonathan Taylor Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 92.80

92.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.52

17.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (second overall), compiling 274.0 fantasy points (21.1 per game).

In his last three games, Taylor has posted 30.1 fantasy points (10.0 per game), running for 217 yards and scoring one touchdown on 58 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 44 yards on five grabs (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

Taylor has amassed 82.4 fantasy points (16.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 506 yards with four touchdowns on 104 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 98 yards on 10 grabs (13 targets).

The peak of Taylor's fantasy campaign was a Week 10 performance versus the Atlanta Falcons, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 46.6 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 244 rushing yards on 32 attempts (7.6 yards per carry) with three TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (5.7 points) in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 45 yards on 14 carries with two catches for 12 yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed just one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Seattle has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Seahawks this year.

