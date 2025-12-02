Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their top-ranked rushing defense (82.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Taylor worth considering for his next matchup against the Jaguars? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Jonathan Taylor Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.8

18.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 92.12

92.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 1.05

1.05 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.01

17.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the top fantasy player at his position (third overall), racking up 262.6 fantasy points (21.9 per game).

During his last three games, Taylor has delivered 65.3 total fantasy points (21.8 per game), running the ball 69 times for 387 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 86 yards on eight receptions (11 targets).

Taylor has delivered 106.4 total fantasy points (21.3 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 95 times for 585 yards and five scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 119 yards on 12 receptions (15 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Taylor's fantasy season was a Week 10 outburst against the Atlanta Falcons, when he put up 46.6 fantasy points (32 receptions, 244 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (5.7 points) in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 45 yards on 14 carries with two catches for 12 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed three players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have allowed only two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Jaguars have given up a touchdown catch by 18 players this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Jaguars have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

