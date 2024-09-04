Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Houston Texans -- whose rushing defense was ranked sixth in the NFL last season (96.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Taylor worth considering for his next game against the Texans? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Taylor this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Taylor vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.51

13.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.24

82.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.88

13.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Taylor picked up 137.4 fantasy points (13.7 per game) -- 28th at his position, 93rd in the NFL.

Taylor picked up 25.6 fantasy points -- 30 carries, 188 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 18 against the Houston Texans, which was his best game last year.

In Week 12 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor had another strong showing with 21.1 fantasy points, thanks to 15 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, Taylor put up a season-low 3.4 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 6 carries, 18 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the season, Taylor picked up 6.5 points (8 carries, 19 yards; 5 receptions, 46 yards) in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Texans Defensive Performance

Last year, Houston allowed six quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Texans last season.

Through the air last season, Houston allowed two or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Texans gave up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Houston allowed four players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Texans last season, 15 players caught a TD pass.

Houston allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Looking at run D, the Texans gave up more than 100 rushing yards to one player last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

The Texans allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.