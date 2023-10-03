Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 22nd-ranked run defense (132.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Considering Mixon for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Mixon this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mixon vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.48

13.48 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.84

74.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.73

18.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon Fantasy Performance

Mixon is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 77th overall, as he has put up 37.4 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

During his last three games, Mixon has delivered 30.1 total fantasy points (10.0 per game), running the ball 46 times for 191 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 50 yards on six receptions (eight targets).

The high point of Mixon's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he caught one ball on two targets for five yards, good for 13.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Mixon's matchup versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 7.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries on the day with three catches for 17 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this season.

Arizona has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Cardinals this year.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Mixon? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.