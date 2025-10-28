Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Quarterback Joe Flacco has a matchup versus the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league (207.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Flacco, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game versus the Bears.

Joe Flacco Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 218.83

218.83 Projected Passing TDs: 1.84

1.84 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.14

5.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

With 95.1 fantasy points this season (13.6 per game), Flacco is the 23rd-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 37th among all players.

During his last three games, Flacco has accumulated 525 passing yards (62-of-115) for one passing TD with four picks, leading to 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed seven yards rushing on four carries.

Flacco has posted 26.0 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 815 yards on 93-of-160 passing, with two touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 13 rushing yards on six carries.

The peak of Flacco's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he went off for 26.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Flacco delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (1.3 points) in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, passing for 184 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up a TD catch by 12 players this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Flacco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.