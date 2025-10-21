Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the New York Jets, who have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (197.1 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Flacco worth a look for his next matchup against the Jets? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Joe Flacco Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Passing Yards: 209.08

209.08 Projected Passing TDs: 1.78

1.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.54

5.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

With 70.8 fantasy points in 2025 (11.8 per game), Flacco is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 55th overall.

In his last three games, Flacco has amassed 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game), completing 62-of-115 passes for 525 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. He's added seven rushing yards on four carries.

Flacco has compiled 26.0 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his last five games, completing 93-of-160 throws for 815 yards, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added 13 rushing yards on six carries.

The highlight of Flacco's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Flacco disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, when he mustered only 1.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-34 (47.1%), 184 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Jets have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

New York has allowed only one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jets have given up a TD reception by 11 players this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Jets have allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this year.

The Jets have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

