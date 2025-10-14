Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 7 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), QB Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (245.0 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Flacco, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Steelers.

Joe Flacco Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Passing Yards: 213.15

213.15 Projected Passing TDs: 1.23

1.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.31

5.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

With 44.8 fantasy points this season (9.0 per game), Flacco is the 32nd-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 117th among all players.

Through his last three games, Flacco has completed 62-of-115 passes for 525 yards, with one passing touchdown and four interceptions, resulting in 13.8 total fantasy points (4.6 per game). With his legs, he's added seven rushing yards on four attempts.

The highlight of Flacco's season as a fantasy producer came against the Green Bay Packers last week, as he posted 18.8 fantasy points by passing for 219 yards and two passing touchdowns with zero picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Flacco delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (1.3 points) in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, throwing for 184 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

