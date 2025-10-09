Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Green Bay Packers, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league (205.8 yards conceded per game).

Considering Flacco for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Joe Flacco Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Passing Yards: 218.12

218.12 Projected Passing TDs: 1.00

1.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.91

4.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

Flacco is the 35th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 173rd overall, as he has put up 26 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

In his last three games, Flacco has put up 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game), completing 62-of-115 throws for 525 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. He's added seven rushing yards on four carries.

The highlight of Flacco's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, as he tallied 12.2 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Flacco's game versus the Detroit Lions in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 1.3 fantasy points. He passed for 184 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw two picks on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Green Bay has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Packers' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Green Bay this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Packers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Flacco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.