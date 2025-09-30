Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco will match up with the third-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (151.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Flacco worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Joe Flacco Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Passing Yards: 213.20

213.20 Projected Passing TDs: 0.91

0.91 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

With 26.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.5 per game), Flacco is the 34th-ranked player at the QB position and 138th among all players.

In his last three games, Flacco has amassed 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game), connecting on 62-of-115 passes for 525 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. He's added seven rushing yards on four carries.

The peak of Flacco's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he came through with six rushing yards on two carries (for 12.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Flacco delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (1.3 points) last week against the Detroit Lions, throwing for 184 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has not allowed someone to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this season.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Flacco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.