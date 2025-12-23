Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Quarterback Joe Burrow has a matchup versus the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (224.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Burrow for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Joe Burrow Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7

18.7 Projected Passing Yards: 253.95

253.95 Projected Passing TDs: 2.51

2.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position (150th overall), tallying 92.9 total fantasy points (15.5 per game).

In his last three games, Burrow has amassed 57.9 fantasy points (19.3 per game), completing 75-of-107 throws for 818 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's added 11 rushing yards on four carries.

Burrow has put up 84.1 fantasy points (16.8 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 106-of-166 passes for 1,155 yards, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 19 rushing yards on seven carries.

The highlight of Burrow's fantasy season so far was last week against the Miami Dolphins, when he completed 78.1% of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 29.0 fantasy points. He also had six rushing yards on two attempts (3.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Burrow had his worst game of the season in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted 5.5 fantasy points -- 25-of-39 (64.1%), 225 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed just one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Arizona has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just three players this season.

Arizona has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to just three players this year.

