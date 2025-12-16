Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Joe Burrow faces a matchup versus the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (202.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Burrow's next game versus the Dolphins, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Joe Burrow Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Passing Yards: 248.76

248.76 Projected Passing TDs: 2.06

2.06 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.27

8.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

With 63.9 fantasy points in 2025 (12.8 per game), Burrow is the 40th-ranked player at the QB position and 186th among all players.

Through his last three games, Burrow has connected on 74-of-121 throws for 770 yards, with six passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 48.1 total fantasy points (16.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 13 rushing yards on five attempts.

The highlight of Burrow's fantasy campaign was a Week 14 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he came through with 284 passing yards and four touchdowns with two picks (for 23.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Burrow's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens last week was his worst of the season, as he posted 5.5 fantasy points. He passed for 225 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw two picks on the day.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Miami has given up two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed a TD catch by 21 players this year.

Miami has given up two or more receiving TDs to only one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Miami has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

