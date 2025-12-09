Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (236.0 yards allowed per game).

Is Burrow a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Ravens? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Joe Burrow Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 Projected Passing Yards: 247.26

247.26 Projected Passing TDs: 1.92

1.92 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.87

7.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow is currently the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position (193rd overall), tallying 58.4 total fantasy points (14.6 per game).

During his last three games, Burrow has compiled 621 passing yards (56-of-95) for seven passing TDs with two picks, leading to 49.6 fantasy points (16.5 per game) during that period.

The peak of Burrow's fantasy season so far was last week against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 23.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Burrow's game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 7.0 fantasy points. He passed for 76 yards and one touchdown, and threw zero picks on the day.

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Ravens have allowed just two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving TDs to just one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

