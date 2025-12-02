Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the top-ranked passing defense of the Buffalo Bills (163.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Joe Burrow Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 249.32

249.32 Projected Passing TDs: 1.81

1.81 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.86

7.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow is currently the 44th-ranked fantasy player at his position (258th overall), posting 35.0 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow completed 52.2% of his passes for 261 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions with eight rushing yards on the ground, good for 19.2 fantasy points.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Bills this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one touchdown against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this season.

