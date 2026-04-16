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NHL

Jets vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jets vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

In NHL action on Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets face the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Sharks Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (35-34-12) vs. San Jose Sharks (38-35-8)
  • Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-152)Sharks (+126)6.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (60.1%)

Jets vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +152 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -188.

Jets vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Jets-Sharks on April 16, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Jets vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The Jets vs Sharks moneyline has Winnipeg as a -152 favorite, while San Jose is a +126 underdog on the road.

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