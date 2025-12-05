FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Jets vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

NHL action on Friday includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Sabres Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (13-12-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-12-4)
  • Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-134)Sabres (+112)6.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Jets win (65.5%)

Jets vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Jets are +176 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -220.

Jets vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Jets versus Sabres on Dec. 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Jets vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +112 underdog on the road.

