Jets vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5
NHL action on Friday includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Buffalo Sabres.
Jets vs Sabres Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (13-12-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-12-4)
- Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-134)
|Sabres (+112)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (65.5%)
Jets vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Jets are +176 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -220.
Jets vs Sabres Over/Under
- Jets versus Sabres on Dec. 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Jets vs Sabres Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +112 underdog on the road.