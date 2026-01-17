FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Jets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

NHL action on Saturday includes the Winnipeg Jets facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (19-22-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-8)
  • Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Jets vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-125)Maple Leafs (+104)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (51.9%)

Jets vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +198.

Jets vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • Jets versus Maple Leafs on Jan. 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Jets vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Maple Leafs, Winnipeg is the favorite at -125, and Toronto is +104 playing on the road.

