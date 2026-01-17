NHL
Jets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17
NHL action on Saturday includes the Winnipeg Jets facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Jets vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (19-22-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-8)
- Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: NHL Network
Jets vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-125)
|Maple Leafs (+104)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (51.9%)
Jets vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +198.
Jets vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Jets versus Maple Leafs on Jan. 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Jets vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Maple Leafs, Winnipeg is the favorite at -125, and Toronto is +104 playing on the road.