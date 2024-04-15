Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Tuesday.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (50-24-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-34-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Jets vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-227) Kraken (+184) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (65.2%)

Jets vs Kraken Spread

The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -146.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

Jets versus Kraken on April 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline