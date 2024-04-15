Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16
Data Skrive
The Winnipeg Jets will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Tuesday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Kraken Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (50-24-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-34-13)
- Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
Jets vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Jets (-227)
|Kraken (+184)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (65.2%)
Jets vs Kraken Spread
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -146.
Jets vs Kraken Over/Under
- Jets versus Kraken on April 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Jets vs Kraken Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a -227 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +184 underdog on the road.