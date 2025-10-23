FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jets vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (5-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-2-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-215)Kraken (+176)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Jets win (67%)

Jets vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-140 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +114.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Kraken on Oct. 23, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Jets vs. Kraken reveal Winnipeg as the favorite (-215) and Seattle as the underdog (+176) on the road.

