Jets vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13
The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Islanders.
Jets vs Islanders Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (1-1) vs. New York Islanders (0-2)
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-114)
|Islanders (-105)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (65%)
Jets vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Jets are +220 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -280.
Jets vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Jets versus Islanders game on Oct. 13 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Jets vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -114 favorite despite being on the road.