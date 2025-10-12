FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jets vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Islanders Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (1-1) vs. New York Islanders (0-2)
  • Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-114)Islanders (-105)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Jets win (65%)

Jets vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Jets are +220 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -280.

Jets vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Jets versus Islanders game on Oct. 13 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Jets vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -114 favorite despite being on the road.

