NHL

Jets vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the Calgary Flames.

Jets vs Flames Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (31-12-3) vs. Calgary Flames (21-16-7)
  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-215)Flames (+176)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (76.9%)

Jets vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flames. The Jets are +122 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -150.

Jets vs Flames Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Flames matchup on January 18, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Jets vs Flames Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Jets vs. Flames reveal Winnipeg as the favorite (-215) and Calgary as the underdog (+176) on the road.

