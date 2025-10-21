Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will match up with the 24th-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (235.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Jeudy for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jerry Jeudy Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.10

60.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

With 25.7 fantasy points in 2025 (3.7 per game), Jeudy is the 69th-ranked player at the WR position and 209th among all players.

In his last three games, Jeudy has produced 7.5 fantasy points (2.5 per game), as he's converted 21 targets into nine catches for 75 yards and zero TDs.

Jeudy has produced 14.0 fantasy points (2.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 35 targets into 13 catches for 140 yards and zero TDs.

The high point of Jeudy's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 6.6 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on eight targets) for 66 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Jerry Jeudy's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.5 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 15 yards on the day.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Patriots have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New England has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Patriots have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New England this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown against New England this year.

The Patriots have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

