Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy will match up with the 20th-ranked pass defense of the Miami Dolphins (220.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Jeudy, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Dolphins.

Thinking about playing Jeudy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jerry Jeudy Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.58

63.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jeudy is currently the 62nd-ranked player in fantasy (196th overall), with 24.0 total fantasy points (4.0 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has accumulated 10.6 total fantasy points (3.5 per game), hauling in 10 balls (on 26 targets) for 106 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jeudy has put up 17.4 fantasy points (3.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 39 targets into 15 catches for 174 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Jeudy's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, when he racked up 6.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jerry Jeudy disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, when he managed only 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Miami has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Miami has allowed only one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.