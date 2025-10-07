Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will match up with the 30th-ranked passing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (260.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Jeudy a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Steelers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Jerry Jeudy Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.17

59.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jeudy is currently the 69th-ranked fantasy player (209th overall), posting 19.7 total fantasy points (3.9 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has posted 8.0 fantasy points (2.7 per game), as he's reeled in six passes on 18 targets for 80 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Jeudy's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he put up 6.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jerry Jeudy had his worst game of the season last week against the Minnesota Vikings, when he posted just 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Steelers this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy?