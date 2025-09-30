Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns will play the Minnesota Vikings and their third-ranked passing defense (151.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jeudy worth considering for his next game against the Vikings?

Jerry Jeudy Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.60

63.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

With 18.2 fantasy points in 2025 (4.6 per game), Jeudy is the 59th-ranked player at the WR position and 191st among all players.

In his last three games, Jeudy has totaled 116 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight catches (22 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 11.6 (3.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Jeudy's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he tallied 6.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jerry Jeudy's matchup versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.7 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 17 yards on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game versus Minnesota this season.

Minnesota has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Minnesota has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

