Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Wideout Jerry Jeudy faces a matchup against the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (243.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Jeudy for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Jeudy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jerry Jeudy Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.56

54.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Jeudy is currently the 54th-ranked fantasy player at his position (194th overall), posting 68.5 total fantasy points (4.3 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has grabbed 10 balls (on 15 targets) for 88 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 8.8 fantasy points (2.9 per game).

Jeudy has been targeted 24 times, with 16 receptions for 190 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 25.0 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Jeudy's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 10, as he put up 13.8 fantasy points by grabbing six passes (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and one score.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 18 opposing QBs this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Cincinnati this year.

Five players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bengals this season.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown catch by 30 players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed only three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Six players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cincinnati this year.

Just three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Bengals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.