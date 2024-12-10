Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns will play the Kansas City Chiefs and their 20th-ranked passing defense (221.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Jeudy's next game versus the Chiefs, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Jeudy vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.91

68.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jeudy is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (67th overall), putting up 122.4 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has posted 52.4 fantasy points (17.5 per game), as he's converted 25 targets into 20 catches for 384 yards and two TDs.

Jeudy has been targeted 47 times, with 33 receptions for 599 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, leading to 79.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Jeudy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Denver Broncos in Week 13, as he posted 31.5 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught nine passes on 13 targets for 235 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jerry Jeudy had his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, when he tallied just 1.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown reception by 17 players this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

